Cobblers go back-to-back after sweet Hoskins strike sinks Leyton Orient

Sam Hoskins runs towards the away fans after scoring against Orient.

A sweet second half volley from Sam Hoskins guided Cobblers to back-to-back wins as they produced a textbook away performance to beat Leyton Orient 1-0 at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers were impressive for most of the first half in the capital but particularly the opening 20 minutes when they dominated Orient and put the home side under sustained pressure, albeit without creating too many clear opportunities.

The home side came more and more into the game, as expected, but the decisive moment arrived for Town shortly before the hour-mark when Hoskins met Tyrese Fornah’s deep cross and sent an exquisite volley back across goal and into the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inevitably, the rest of the game was dominated by Orient but for all their pressure and possession, they did not create a single clear-cut opportunity as, for the third game running, Cobblers defended brilliantly to keep a second consecutive clean sheet and clinch their first away win of the season.

Northampton now have seven points from six games and sit 15th in League One going into the international break, a far healthier position than a little over a week ago as Kevin Nolan’s men gain momentum and continue to improve week on week,

Nolan stuck with the same XI that beat Exeter last time out but there was a place on the bench for fit-again Jordan Thorniley as Jordan Willis missed out altogether.

Cobblers were all over Orient in the first five minutes and they twice went close to an early lead. Ethan Wheatley’s volley from an excellent Jack Perkins cross was turned behind by O’s stopper Tommy Simkin, before neither Wheatley nor Cameron McGeehan could force the ball over the line in an almighty scramble in the six-yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diallang Jaiyesimi was first to go close for the hosts, his shot from a tight angle blocked by Lee Burge, but Town were very much on top in the opening 20 minutes as they delivered a lot of balls into the Orient box, one of which saw McGeehan knock the ball down for Wheatley, who miscued his volley.

Inevitably, the home side did eventually put their foot on the ball and enjoy more possession, but there was little trouble Burge and Cobblers continued to pepper the opposite penalty area with set-pieces and long throws, though they were all well defended.

Orient did finish the first half in the ascendency and they were also had the upper-hand after the restart, with Cobblers not helped by an injury to Nesta Guinness-Walker, who limped off and was replaced by Thorniley just two minutes into the second half.

The home side saw all of the ball but they were hit by the sucker-punch just before the hour mark. Connolly attempted to take a free-kick quickly but Perkins read it brilliantly and set Fornah away on the break. He stood up a cross to the back post where Hoskins showed excellent technique to volley home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orient were already dominating possession before the goal and that was even more the case after it as Cobblers sat in their shape and waited for counter-attacking opportunities, with the speedy Elliott List now on the field.

Michael Forbes and Tom Eaves also came on and that was further indication that the final 15 minutes were all about defence. Town were disciplined and resilient and gave up virtually nothing despite heaps of Orient pressure.

The home side probed and pushed but found no way through, only managing a couple of half chances, as Max Dyche and his fellow defenders stood firm to notch another clean sheet.

Orient: Simkin, James, Adaramola (Craig 72), Happe, Beckles ©, O’Neill (Mitchell 72), Bakinson (Wellens 78), Jaiyesimi (Moorhouse 59), Clare, Koroma, Connolly

Subs not used: Cahill, Edmonds-Green, Abdulai,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers: Burge, McCarthy, Dyche, NGW, Hoskins ©, Perkins (Forbes 72), Campbell, Taylor, McGeehan, Fornah (List 71), Wheatley (Eaves 80)

Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Thorniley, Burroughs, Wormleighton

Referee: Jacob Miles

Attendance:

Cobblers fans: