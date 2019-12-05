Cobblers given new date for Leyton Orient trip

Cobblers' league game at Leyton Orient has been re-arranged for Tuesday, January 21, at 7.45pm.

The Sky Bet League Two encounter at Brisbane Road was originally set for January 4 but had to be re-scheduled due to Northampton's progress in the FA Cup.

Their third-round tie at Burton Albion will now take place across the first weekend in January - an exact date has yet to be confirmed - so the league clash with Orient has been moved to later in the month.

Orient, who were stunned by Maldon & Tiptree in the first round of the FA Cup, are currently 19th in League Two.