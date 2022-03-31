Cobblers 'getting on with things' after Supporters' Trust express 'concerns' to WNC over East Stand deal

East Stand.

Cobblers insist they are 'getting on' with the process of finishing the East Stand after the Supporters' Trust penned a letter to West Northamptonshire Council expressing their 'concerns' about the Sixfields land deal.

It has always been anticipated that completion of the East Stand would take priority over the purchase of land at Sixfields if and when the council approved any deal with the club, as they did at a Cabinet meeting earlier this month.

However, on Wednesday, the Trust's legal advisor, John Morgan, wrote a letter to WNC detailing his concerns over a lack of protection in the Heads of Terms for finishing the East Stand before the club were able to acquire any of the land.

"Jonathan Nunn was always adamant that the club’s owners would not be permitted to acquire the land adjacent to Sixfields Stadium unless and until the East Stand was completed to a satisfactory standard," Morgan wrote.

"The mantra 'stand first' was quoted several times in the face-to-face discussions held with Mr Nunn and verbal assurances given. Mr Nunn is now the Leader of WNC and many of the councillors, including Cabinet members, who held senior positions in NBC are similarly involved with the council.

"I was therefore dismayed to see on examining the Heads of Terms that such no such provision or condition for 'stand first' has been included or even mentioned. Why is this and how has this omission come about? It is basic, it is fundamental and flies in the face of reason and common sense given all that has gone on before.

"The situation as allowed for in the Heads is that CDNL will be permitted to buy the freehold titles to the Main Site Lease land and the Running Track Lease land for £2,050,000 before any work in relation to the East Stand is commenced, let alone finished."

However, the Cobblers insist they are 'moving forward' with the process of finishing the East Stand and will be meeting Buckinghams to discuss the work for a second time next week.

A spokesperson for the club said: "The Heads of Terms have been available publicly for a month or so and there are clear protections in those Heads of Terms for the stand to be completed in a set period of time and these will follow through to the legal agreements.

"The club are just getting on with things, despite the noise from some, and as was reported in the Chronicle & Echo last week we have already met with Buckinghams and a follow up meeting is scheduled for next Friday at Buckinghams’ offices.

“The club want to move forward as soon as we can and again, as already stated, any delay will be detrimental to the football club.”