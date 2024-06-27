Sam HoskinsSam Hoskins
Cobblers get back to work! Players return for pre-season testing

By James Heneghan
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:41 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
The Northampton Town first team squad reported back for pre-season testing on Thursday.

The squad underwent a series of tests at the University of Northampton and photographer Pete Norton was on hand to capture some of the best snaps….

Lee Burge

1. Cobblers back for pre-season testing

Lee BurgePhoto: Pete Norton

Young defender Josh Tomlinson

2. Cobblers back for pre-season testing

Young defender Josh TomlinsonPhoto: Pete Norton

Jon Guthrie and Mitch Pinnock share a joke

3. Cobblers back for pre-season testing

Jon Guthrie and Mitch Pinnock share a jokePhoto: Pete Norton

Will Hondermarck

4. Cobblers back for pre-season testing

Will HondermarckPhoto: Pete Norton

