Cobblers full of 'belief and confidence' ahead of play-off crunch

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

Town travel to Field Mill for the first leg of the semi-final (ko 7.45pm) just a week on from the final day drama that saw them miss out on automatic promotion on goals scored, despite claiming a 3-1 win in their final match at Barrow.

Bristol Rovers were remarkable 7-0 winners over already-relegated Scunthorpe United to pip the Cobblers at the post on goals scored, with the teams having an identical goal difference.

But Brady says he and his players have put that heartbreak behind them and are now keen to make the most of a second chance of getting up to league one for next season.

"We are in good form and we go into the play-offs with belief and confidence," said the Cobblers boss.

"The group is scoring goals and creating good chances as well and I think that all bodes well.

"But it's about performing first and foremost and making sure we are ready on the day.

"We will have our away of approaching it and the players will know inside and out how we approach the game, but it won't be too far off how we have approached nearly every game this season.

"We are just really looking forward to it. It's a second chance for us and another challenge for us to thrive on.

Town were beaten 1-0 at Mansfield when the teams met in league two last month, while the Cobblers beat the Stags 2-0 at Sixfields in October, and Brady knows it is going to be a tight encounter against Nigel Clough’s team.

"We have been there recently and lost but we beat them at our place and it will come down to who performs best on the day - we will do everything to make sure we are at our very best," said the Town manager..

"I expect a Nigel Clough team to be organised and very strong, as they have been for the last two-thirds of the season. They turned their season around brilliantly and they have been especially strong at home.