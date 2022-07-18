Cobblers' friendly with AFC Rushden & Diamonds cancelled due to extreme heat

Tuesday’s pre-season friendly between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Northampton Town has been cancelled.
Cobblers were due to travel with a young team to take on Diamonds at Hayden Road but the game has succumbed to the extreme weather currently hitting the country. Temperatures were due to reach well over 30 degrees at the time of kick-off tomorrow evening, prompting the decision to call it off on safety grounds.
In a short statement, AFC Rushden & Diamonds said: “Due to the forecast heatwave, the club can confirm that we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow night’s pre-season friendly against Northampton Town to ensure the welfare of fans, players and officials.
“We can also confirm that we have instructed TicketSource to undertake a refund of all tickets purchased.”
Cobblers will be back in action at Cheltenham Town on Saturday in their final pre-season friendly.