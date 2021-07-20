Cobblers' friendly at Brackley called off due to COVID

St James Park.

Cobblers pre-season friendly at Brackley Town next week has been postponed due to COVID.

Town were due to head to St James Park next Tuesday (July 27) but the Saints announced on Monday that one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus.

This has led to a requirement for other members of the Brackley squad to self isolate beyond the date of Northampton's visit, forcing the fixture to be cancelled.

"We would like to wish Brackley Town well for the season ahead and the player concerned a speedy recovery," said Northampton in a short statement.