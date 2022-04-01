Cobblers freeze season ticket prices again

Sixfields.

Season ticket prizes have been frozen for a 12th successive season.

The club said in a statement: "Despite the club, like many organisations, having a number of increasing costs affecting many areas of operations, season ticket prices have been frozen once again, which means the price of a 2022/23 season ticket at Sixfields remains the same as it was back in 2011/12 for the majority of categories of tickets, the 12th season in a row that prices have remained unchanged.

"An adult season ticket in the LCS Dave Bowen North Stand costs just over £10 per game for adults, with U18s season tickets available at just over £4 per game and U12s from just over £2 per game. U7s season tickets remain free.

"There is still much to play for in 2021/22 and a thrilling end to the season is in prospect. With that in mind and with average attendances at Sixfields on the rise, there could not be a better time to secure your seat at the home of the Cobblers!: