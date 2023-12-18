‘It's a pretty heavy fixture list and we don't have the biggest squad in the world so we have to do what we can to try and get through the Christmas period unscathed.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady does not yet know the severity of Louis Appéré’s injury after the striker missed Saturday’s draw against Carlisle.

The 24-year-old has been managing a hip issue this season but the club are yet to disclose the nature of the injury that kept him out at Brunton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Lee Burge was also absent at the weekend but he’s not far from a return, and neither is striker Danny Hylton who is yet to feature this season. Ben Fox, Ali Koiki and Tyler Magloire are all out until 2024.

Louis Appéré missed Saturday's game against Carlisle

Jon Guthrie started again against Carlisle but had to be taken off with a few minutes to go as Brady continues to manage his workload. Kieron Bowie will also have to be assessed this week after he suffered a dead leg in the early stages of Saturday's game.

"It's too early for Louis,” said Brady. “He's still being assessed and we'll just see with him.

"It's a real tough one with Jon because you don't want to have to take him off and unbalance the team but Jordan (Willis) came on and did really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's frustrating but you have to try and get him through this period and hopefully we're edging closer every time he plays."

Brady already has one eye on the hectic festive period, adding: "We need to see how the boys came through the game against Carlisle and get ourselves ready for the Christmas period.