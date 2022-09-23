Cobblers' flying start is no surprise to Stockport boss Challinor

Challinor brings his struggling Hatters to Sixfields this Saturday (ko 2pm), with the newly-promoted side hoping to claim a first point on the road this season, having suffered four defeats on the spin so far.

But he knows that is going to be a big ask against a Cobblers side that has shrugged off the disappointment of last season's cruel denial of promotion, to once again be among the front runners in Sky Bet League Two.

Jon Brady's side could easily have suffered a hangover from the events of last April and May, but Challinor admits he didn't expect that to happen.

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You look at what happened last season and Northampton did all but get promoted," said the Stockport boss.

"Probably the events that transpired on the last day of the season, with them being 3-0 up away at Barrow and by the end of the day winning the game, but then ultimately not going up automatically and having to drop into the play-offs.

"That was always going to be a psycological barrier that was tough, and they couldn't get over that in the play-offs.

"But they have made changes in the summer in terms of personnel, and they have carried some momentum forward.

"They have got some continuity in terms of the squad they have there, they have added well in certain areas, so it doesn't come as a surprise that they are doing well."

Stockport were the bookies' favourites for promotion before the start of the season, with the club making some heavy investment following their promotion from the National League - including the signing of Cobblers central defender Fraser Horsfall in the summer.

But things haven't gone to plan, and they currently sit in 16th place having claimed just eight points.

They have won just once in their past nine games in all competitions, but there is little doubt they have the quality to turn things round, and they will be hoping they can start to show that at Sixfields.

"We know all about Northampton, and we will do our homework in terms of what they are about," said Challinor.

"They picked up an injury on Saturday to Tyler Magloire, who is somebody I know well, so they had to reshuffle a little bit.