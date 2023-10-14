Cobblers first-team squad move into dedicated new training centre at Moulton

The Cobblers first-team squad will move in to a new dedicated training centre building at the club's Moulton training ground next week.

The opening will be the latest step in a number of improvements to the club’s training ground infrastructure over the last few years.

Some of the benefits of the new building include: a long term lease; private building for the club’s exclusive use; close proximity to training pitches; changing rooms; physio space; sports science space and gym for rehabilitation of injured players and strength work; office space for coaches and analysts; a team room for meetings as well as breakfasts and lunch for the players; pre-activation space.

Going back to the 2015/16 season, the club had no training base and used various different non-exclusive training pitches on an ad hoc basis dependent on pitch and weather conditions. Twelve months later, an agreement was reached with Moulton College for two exclusive use pitches, this was achieved with a significant investment in the pitches, an improved drainage and system and an agreement that the club’s groundstaff maintained these pitches.

In 2020/21 an agreement was reached with Moulton College to acquire two additional exclusive use pitches – these pitches had been out of use for some time so required significant investment and work to bring them up to the required standard. Last year, Heads of Terms were agreed on a 3,200 sq ft building for the club’s first ever training complex at Moulton and it is this building that will open next week.

The new building adds to the four training pitches of exceptional standard with all maintenance through the club’s own groundstaff and means the first team and academy are together on one single site. This also give the club use of an artificial surface if required or should the weather dictate, along with onsite assess to a swimming pool and commercial gym for recovery.

All in all, this adds up to the best training environment the club has ever had in its 126 year history.

1 . New training centre pictures Another angle of the new changing room Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . New training centre pictures The coaches office Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . New training centre pictures The medical room Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . New training centre pictures Team Room Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales