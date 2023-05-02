Cobblers' final day trip to Tranmere Rovers to be shown live on Sky
Stockport’s game against Hartlepool will also be broadcast
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:17 BST
Cobblers’ trip to Tranmere Rovers on the final day of the season will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday and victory for Northampton at Prenton Park would secure promotion to League One.
Stockport County could take advantage if the Cobblers slip up and their home game against Hartlepool United has also been selected for live coverage.