A group of Cobblers fans are calling for Northampton Town Supporters' Trust board members to step down in the wake of the revelations regarding Cilldara – or face being voted out in an extraordinary general meeting.

The Trust sparked dismay and outrage among supporters on Monday evening when it was revealed that they had been working alongside private developer Cilldara to bid for the land at Sixfields Stadium. The bid has since been withdrawn.

In light of these revelations, a group of Cobblers fans, who run the website notmytrust.com, have now called for the board to resign and are asking them not to stand in the upcoming AGM so that all positions will be open to new members.

The East Stand remains unfinished

The alternative, should the board not resign, will be ‘the calling of an EGM in which this issue will be put forward to the membership'.

The email – which can be viewed here – reads: “Given the information that has come to light today in regards to the trust bid, while we understand you believe that you were acting in the best interest of the club however it is undeniably clear from the reaction of trust members and fans alike that the current boards position is no longer viable.

"We'd like to give the current board and it's advisors the opportunity to take immediate action to allow the trust to move forward, we'd suggest that you announce that all current board members will be resigning and not standing in the upcoming AGM/election and that all positions will be open to new members.

"To be abundantly clear we are in no way suggesting that our group be handed the reigns or automatically assumed to the board, simply that a fresh start is needed – we have nine people who are willing and will stand, but it should be made clear that all members are able to stand in the election.