Cobblers fans picture special: Brady and Town players pay tribute to the 'incredible' Shoe Army

The away end at Prenton Park was a sea of pink on Monday as more than 2,200 noisy and buoyant Cobblers fans roared their side on to promotion – and photographer Pete Norton was on hand to snap some of the best shots from a memorable afternoon.

Town supporters streamed onto the pitch at the full-time whistle to celebrate with their heroes and the party continued long after the game. From the scenes of heartache at Barrow 12 months ago, to the wonderful night at Sutton, to Monday’s promotion party, this truly has been a team effort between supporters, players and coaches.

And there was an outpouring of emotions from all parties as the club’s leap up to Sky Bet League One was confirmed, first when the news filtered through that Stockport County had failed to beat Hartlepool United, and then again when the game finished and the Cobblers had done what they needed to do.

The supporters who made the long trip to the north-west for a 12.30pm kick-off on a Bank Holiday Monday saluted their heroes, and the players were just as quick to praise the people that have cheered them on from terraces up and down the country for the past 10 months.

"From the minute we came out of the tunnel for the warm-up, the fans were fantastic,” beamed Mitch Pinnock. “The noise they were making all the way through the game, you could tell it was going to be a special day. It's my first proper promotion and it feels incredible. This is what you work so hard for and I'm just so proud of all the players and all the fans and I'm buzzing for everyone.

"The fans have been brilliant all season and it was an early start for them so we had to celebrate with them. They came on the pitch a bit early but obviously they're going to be excited! I wasn't aware of what was going on at Stockport but I heard all our fans cheering and after what happened last year at Barrow, it was nice that it was our fans to be cheering instead of the home fans."

It was a special day for all involved, but probably that extra bit special for manager Jon Brady, who was holding back tears at the end. "The fans have been through a bit of torture but against all odds, with half a team out, we've done it and it's an unbelievable achievement,” said the Australian. "They were immense today. The boys were flagging at the end but our fans really drove them on and the roar at the start was incredible. They have travelled in their numbers and we just really wanted to do it for them and I'm so glad we've all done it as a club and we have got over the line.”

Aaron McGowan added: "Watching the fans celebrate at the end was just a brilliant feeling. The players have given everything they’ve got for the fans and the fans have given everything back to us. We can only thank them.”

Assistant coach Colin Calderwood was grateful for Town's brilliant support, saying: "The fans have been brilliant and I think we can really galvanise the people of the town. When you run out, it just feels different and it feels bigger and better and we are really enjoying their support."