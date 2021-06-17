Cobblers fans invited down to Sixfields to view East Stand plans

The East Stand at Sixfields.

Cobblers fans are being invited down to Sixfields next Friday to speak with chairman Kelvin Thomas and view the club's plans for the East Stand.

The Open House session is to take place on Friday, June 25, between 4pm and 7pm, and will provide fans with the opportunity to ask questions of Thomas regarding the ongoing East Stand saga.

Thomas said: "We have had a number of productive meetings with West Northamptonshire Council and over the last few months have taken the steps to commission some conceptual CGI drawings based on the existing plans we have had for a while.

“We also want to share these with fans, so we are having an Open House where we will have these CGIs available to view plus some commentary around why the plan is so beneficial for the club. Myself and senior staff will also be available to discuss in more detail.

“We do want this to be an informal but informative event and weather permitting we hope to have this outside around the pitch and we look forward to answering any questions that fans have.”

Supporters are invited to drop in at the club at any time between 4-7pm and will be asked to follow any Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and follow any directional signage as required. Please head towards the main entrance and you will be directed from there.