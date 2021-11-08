Cobblers fans choose new home kit for anniversary season

The successful kit...

Cobblers fans have made their choice as to the kit they want to see the team wear for their 125th anniversary in the 2022/23 season.

Kit three - a modern version of the 1986/87 home kit, worn by Graham Carr's Division Four title winning side - finished with a whopping 55 per cent of the 2,489 total votes cast, well clear of next favourite, the 65/66 strip.

Kit three will therefore now go into production with hummel as the 2022/23 home strip.

The club will be looking at the away kit separately with a modern twist on a popular away kit from the club's history that provides enough of a colour contrast to the home kit.

The chocolate and blue 125th birthday kit that will be worn at the Tranmere Rovers home game in March will be the official third kit next season.