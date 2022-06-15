Cobblers fans can look forward to a triple-header fixture reveal next week

The Carabao Cup first round draw will be made live on Sky Sports News next Thursday

That's because it has been announced that not only with the EFL fixtures be announced for the new season ahead, it will also see the draws being made for the Carabao Cup first round and the group stages of the Papa Johns Trophy.

The fixtures for Sky Bet League Two, as well as league one and the Championship, will be revealed at 9am, with the new campaign to start with a Friday night game on July 29.

There will then be a full programme of EFL matches on Saturday, July 30.

Once the dust settles on the league fixtures being announced, the draw for the group stages for the Papa Johns Trophy will be made on Sky Sports News at 11.30am, with the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup following live on the same channel at 2.30pm.

The Papa Johns Trophy will involve all the clubs in league one and two, as well as 16 invited Under-21 teams from clubs in the Premier League and Championship.

Those teams will be drawn into their respective Northern and Southern section Groups.

The 48 EFL clubs will already have been placed into pre-determined Groups prior to the draw. Consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.

The Cobblers and all other EFL Clubs will play two of their three matches at home in the group stages, with the opening ties to take place week commencing August 29.

The Carabao Cup will see a total of 35 ties will be drawn for round one, which as well as the Cobblers will include Stockport County and Grimsby Town who are returning to the EFL after achieving promotion from the National League.

Burnley, Watford and the Premier League Clubs that are not competing in Europe will join the competition in round two.

Holders Liverpool, who overcame Chelsea in last season’s final at Wembley Stadium, will join in round three along with the other Premier League teams competing in Europe next season.