Podcaster and Cobblers fan Danny Brothers has set up a fundraiser for Northampton Town Women as part of his upcoming 40th birthday celebrations.

Danny, of the It's All Cobblers To Me podcast, is aiming to raise as much money as possible to go towards NTFC Women and their travel costs to away games for the 2024/25 season. While funding and support for women's football in general has increased dramatically in recent years, at the FA Women's National League level there is still a big reliance on donations and support from the local community.

Danny hopes to raise enough to help the team travel in style to at least one away game this season and to help with the ongoing travel costs.

Anything that people can give would be so gratefully received. To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/danny-brothers-40?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fdanny-brothers-40&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share.

Cobblers Women have won their last four games and are back in action against Lincoln United this weekend.

“There are still bits we want to go away and work on,” said joint-manager Josh Oldfield. “Four wins out of four, you can’t ask for much more than that, it’s been a group effort from staff and players and we’re in a much better place than we were a few weeks ago against Leafield.

“The job isn’t done, we can’t get too comfortable because it means nothing if we don’t back it up again next week and we’ll go again.”

On Monday night, Cobblers Women were drawn away to West Bromwich Albion in the first round of the FA Women's National League Cup. West Brom play in the division above Northampton.