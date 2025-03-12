Cobblers fall two places in League One but maintain gap over bottom four sides

Sixfields

Cobblers dropped a couple of places to 19th in League One after several teams played their games in hand on Tuesday.

Exeter City were one of the sides to jump above Northampton thanks to a 2-0 victory over badly out-of-form Mansfield Town. Demetri Mitchell’s first half goal was added to by Angus MacDonald after half-time as the Grecians moved up to 16th. They still have a game in hand on most teams. Mansfield, who are 14 games without a win, remain level on points with Cobblers but have a superior goal difference.

Bristol Rovers also moved up the table after Chris Martin scored twice and then Connor Taylor grabbed a late winner in a 3-2 victory over play-off chasing Bolton Wanderers. The Gas are now 17th, a point and two places above Kevin Nolan’s men.

Cobblers remain 11 and 12 points above Crawley and Cambridge respectively after both were beaten on Tuesday. The U’s lost 2-1 at Blackpool despite taking an early lead while Crawley lost 1-0 at home to in-form Charlton. All four sides in the relegation zone have now played 36 games, the same number as Northampton.

The other results in midweek saw league leaders Birmingham City, Saturday’s visitors to Sixfields, march on with a 2-1 victory over Stevenage and Reading dent Wrexham’s promotion charge thanks to a 2-0 home win.

There are a couple of big games at the bottom of League One this weekend with Cambridge United hosting Peterborough and Shrewsbury Town playing Burton Albion.