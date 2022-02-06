Cobblers face anxious wait over fitness of key pair

Jack Sowerby.

Cobblers face an anxious wait before finding out the severity of injuries suffered by first-team regulars Aaron McGowan and Jack Sowerby.

Right-back McGowan was visibly struggling late in the first-half during Saturday's 1-0 win over Walsall, clutching his hamstring on several occasions before being replaced by Paul Lewis at the break.

Sowerby made way for Bez Lubala midway through the second-half and that too was the result of an injury issue.

"Unfortunately we did get an injury with Aaron McGowan today," confirmed manager Jon Brady.

"Who knows how long that might keep him out. Already this season we have had two hamstring injuries where players have walked off fine (Kion Etete and Chanka Zimba) and then been out for six to eight weeks so it's too early to say.

"Jack Sowerby also struggled with his knee and had to come off so at the moment we need everyone.

"We've just got to let the dust settle because it was a hell of a physical battle out there and players put their bodies on the line all over the pitch.

"We'll just have to see what the debrief is from the physio."

On the plus side, Lubala came through another half-an-hour in the Midlands as he continues to build up his match fitness following a year out of the game.

"We've got to be careful with all of the new boys," Brady added. "But we know what he can do and I'm really pleased that we could get him on again.