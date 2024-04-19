Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers have expressed their ‘extreme disappointment’ at the recent changes made to the FA Cup.

It was announced on Thursday that all FA Cup replays from the first round onwards will be scrapped starting next season. The changes come as part of a new six-year agreement between the Football Association (FA) and the Premier League.

“Northampton Town Football Club were extremely disappointed to learn through media reports of the changes being implemented to the FA Cup, starting next season,” said the club in a statement.

“The FA Cup is the world's oldest, most historic, cup competition. Changes that alter the very fabric of the competition should only be made with everyone involved and consulted including all leagues within the football pyramid, supporters across the game and clubs at all levels of football in this country.”

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “Whilst there will be differing views on the decision itself and there is always pressure on the football calendar, the concern we have for the wider game is the lack of consultation with stakeholders which sets a very dangerous precedent.

“We note the FA and Premier League have attempted to defend this by stating that the EFL were part of the discussion with their representation on the Professional Game Board. However, it is naïve to think this was true consultation as everyone including the Premier League and FA know that if the EFL or EFL clubs involvement in this decision was not predicated on the ‘new deal’ being agreed, then the EFL would have been part of the joint announcement statement.

“It is our opinion that the Premier League have missed a huge opportunity to show solidarity with the football pyramid already by not following through on their promises on a new deal and hopefully the regulator will be able to act sooner rather than later, but these types of decisions only alienate football supporters and clubs throughout the pyramid, very similar to what we saw with the Super League.