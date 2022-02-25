Cobblers extend Sowerby's contract and remain 'in talks' with other players

Cobblers have activated a clause in the contract of Jack Sowerby to extend his stay at Sixfields by a further year.

The 26-year-old central midfielder has made 54 appearances for the club since arriving at the club in September 2020.

"Jack Sowerby is another player who has done well for us," said Jon Brady.

Jack Sowerby.

"Jack sometimes goes under the radar but the work he does for the team and his ability on the ball is something we very much appreciate and that fits in with our blueprint and how we want to play.

"With these contract extensions this week, and that we have a number of other players already under contract for next season, we believe we will approach next summer in a much better place.

"We are also engaged in contract talks with a number of other players.”