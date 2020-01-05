Cobblers 'excited' for FA Cup clash as Curle backs his players to go toe-to-toe with League One Burton

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says his players are 'excited' by today's FA Cup third-round tie at Burton Albion and has backed them to give the League One outfit a run for their money.

It's only the second time in 14 years that Northampton have reached this stage of the competition, and not since 2004 have they made it as far as the fourth round.

They'll have to cause an upset to break that barren run this afternoon but Curle is confident his side are capable of doing just that.

He said: "You look at your changing room and you have a look at the opposition's changing room and we know we can compete, even more so in the FA Cup because it's a one-off game.

"They've got a way of playing but so have we and then it's getting that mix and that balance right of being respectful but also asking them questions.

"It's getting our changing room and our supporters excited because we're going there with real belief that we can be competitive in the game."

Burton, managed by Nigel Clough since 2015, spent two seasons in the Championship before relegation in 2018. They're currently 13th in League One.

"They're a very good team and a very good football club," added Curle.

"They have an understanding of who they are with a good identity and a good manager in Nigel.

"He's a good person as well. I was lucky enough to play with Nigel at Man City and he's got a wealth of knowledge and a good understanding of the game.

"They've got their own identity and it was a fantastic achievement for them to reach the Championship.

"They're not too dissimilar to ourselves in terms of size and following and also how the clubs are run.

"They're very well organised, have good housekeeping and they've got a strong identity because they know what they're about and that's always important for a football club."