Cobblers end Mansfield hoodoo to go back-to-back and boost survival hopes

Cameron McGeehan

Cobblers moved up to 17th in League One and eight points clear of the bottom four after Cameron McGeehan’s second half goal was enough to finally end their Mansfield Town hoodoo and secure back-to-back wins.

In a repeat of the reverse fixture at Sixfields back in September, Cobblers created the better chances in the opening 45 minutes but failed to take them, including what you feared was a crucial missed penalty when Sam Hoskins failed to convert from 12 yards.

However, the away side were the better team for the majority of the contest at Field Mill and they deservedly got their noses in front thanks to McGeehan’s well-taken header early in the second half, his eighth of the season.

Some intense Mansfield pressure followed and there were one or two almighty scares in the closing stages but Town defended resolutely to seal back-to-back wins for the first time this season and give themselves an eight-point buffer over the relegation zone ahead of Saturday’s fixtures. It’s the first time they’ve triumphed at Mansfield in 11 trips and more than 20 years.

Kevin Nolan made two enforced changes with Akin Odimayo and Max Dyche replacing injured pair Aaron McGowan and TJ Eyoma. Ben Perry made the bench but fellow deadline day recruit Dara Costelloe was not ready to be involved.

Only 30 seconds were on the clock when Cobblers carved out the game’s first chance and it was a good one at that, Mitch Pinnock’s throw releasing Hoskins whose low cross found Tom Eaves in the middle but his first-time shot was too close to Christy Pym.

Keanu Baccus saw an effort blocked and Lucas Akins curled over but it was the visitors who really should have taken a 20th minute lead after Pym rushed out of his goal and was adjudged to have fouled Liam Shaw in the box, only for Hoskins to drag the subsequent spot-kick horribly wide.

Whilst that was clearly the key moment of an otherwise tight first half, Mansfield did have a chance to go ahead themselves shortly before half-time but debutant Caylan Vickers fired over after finding space behind Town’s defence.

Cobblers had edged the first 45 and they remained in the ascendency after half-time with Tariqe Fosu’s deflected shot dropping just wide, and from the resulting corner the visitors took the lead. Pinnock’s delivery was on the money and McGeehan got the better of his marker to head home.

Mansfield responded by enjoying their best spell of the game and Nik Tzanev twice came to Northampton’s rescue, down well from Jordan Rhodes and then sprawling to his left to claw away Aaron Lewis’ header.

Pym tipped over Pinnock’s fierce strike before Mansfield missed a golden chance to level with eight minutes left to play when Rhodes headed wide from six yards out.

Rhodes had another chance moments from the 90 but this time Tzanev denied him with a good save before Jordan Willis hurriedly hacked off the line and then came six nerve-wracking minutes of stoppage-time.

Mansfield piled forward and launched countless balls into the Town box but they were to find no way through as Cobblers clung on for a precious victory.

Mansfield: Pym, Hewitt, Flint ©, Bowery, McLaughlin, Maris (Kilgour 74), Baccus (Quinn 74), Lewis (Boateng 74), Akins, Gregory (Rhodes 33), Vickers

Subs not used: Flinders, MacDonald, Waine

Cobblers: Tzanev, Odimayo, Willis, Dyche, Hoskins © (Magloire 90), Pinnock, Shaw, Taylor, McGeehan, Fosu (Perry 83), Eaves (Baldwin 90)

Subs not used: Burge, Hondermarck, Wilson, Obiagwu

Referee: Edward Duckworth

Attendance: 7,320

Cobblers fans: 533