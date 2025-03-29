Cobblers eek further point clear of trouble after topsy-turvy draw with Cambridge United

Sam Hoskins gives Cobblers the lead at Cambridge

Cobblers eeked a further point clear of the League One relegation zone after drawing 1-1 with second-from-bottom Cambridge United on Saturday.

This was very much a game of two halves and that owed a lot to the blustery conditions at the Abbey Stadium. Cobblers benefitted initially as, aided by the strong wind, they did most of the pressing in the first half and deservedly led at half-time thanks to Hoskins’ fifth goal of the season and 95th for the club in total.

But they couldn’t make more of their dominance and the second period would prove an entirely different game with Cambridge in the ascendency for much of it, levelling direct from James Brophy’s corner.

The two teams huffed and puffed in search of a winner but quality and clear-cut chances were in short supply and both would have to make do with a point apiece, a result which suits Northampton more than their now surely doomed hosts.

Cobblers are now seven points clear of both Burton and Crawley, who recorded an eye-catching 4-0 win at Rotherham on Saturday, with seven to play, although Burton do have a match in hand.

Dara Costelloe failed a fitness test an hour before kick-off so Tom Eaves was drafted in at the last minute for his first start in nearly two months, and the other change from last weekend’s defeat to Blackpool saw Nesta Guinness-Walker replace Tyler Magloire in the back three.

A difficult pitch and the swirling wind, not to mention what was at stake for both teams, were unlikely to make for an open, end-to-end contest and as such a scrappy start passed with very little goalmouth incident.

However, with the wind behind them, Cobblers did edge possession and territory and they put pressure on the home defence with a succession of Mitch Pinnock long throws, all of which were dealt with – until the 26th minute when the visitors made one count to move in front.

Pinnock hurled his umpteenth long throw into the penalty box and this time Cambridge were unable to deal with it as the ball bounced around before Hoskins showed composure and calmness to pick out the far corner.

Tyler Roberts cleared the crossbar with a couple of half chances before he wasted an excellent opportunity to double the lead on the stroke of half-time when firing into the side-netting after good work by Cameron McGeehan.

The conditions were more in Cambridge’s favour after the break but Cobblers did not help themselves and a couple of poor errors only encouraged the home side, who duly took advantage to level within seven minutes of the restart. Town conceded a cheap corner from which Lee Burge did not cover himself in glory as Brophy’s delivery somehow went all the way in.

Cobblers had lost the control they played with in the first half and Burge was extremely fortunate not to be punished when robbed of possession straight after the goal, a moment that summed up their sloppiness since half-time.

The visitors did eventually regain some composure and managed to get a foothold in the second half, and they were almost back in front when Pinnock’s free-kick was glanced on by Max Dyche but the ball dropped just wide of the far post.

Nolan had limited attacking options on his bench so resorted to sending on two defenders in Tyler Magloire and Akin Odimayo and moving Hoskins further forward to play up front alongside McGeehan.

There were a couple of sniffs for Town on the counter-attack but the final ball was lacking, and whilst Cambridge huffed and puffed and finished with the urgency of a team desperately in need of three points, there was to be no winner.

Cambridge: Bishop, Digby, Morrison, Watts, Malone (Bennett 45), Stevenson, Brophy, Gibbons, Ballard (Loft 45), Stokes (Njoku 90), Kachunga

Subs not used: Stevens, Okedina, Barton, Hoddle

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan © (Eyoma 86), Dyche, Guinness-Walker, Hoskins, Pinnock (Odimayo 79), Perry (Hondermarck 90), Taylor, McGeehan, Roberts, Eaves (Magloire 79)

Subs not used: Tzanev, Dadge, Mbete

Referee: Matthew Russell

Attendance: 7,252

Cobblers fans: 1,045