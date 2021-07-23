Cobblers earn small financial boost as ex-midfielder Crooks signs for Middlesbrough

Matt Crooks spent 18 months at Sixfields.

Former Cobblers midfielder Matt Crooks has completed his move from Rotherham to Middlesbrough in a deal reported to be worth around £1.1m.

The 27-year-old joined the Cobblers from Rangers in the summer of 2017 and spent 18 months at Sixfields, playing 57 games and scoring 10 goals.

He left for Rotherham in January 2019 and enjoyed a successful time in the Championship, netting 17 times in 89 appearances.

His form attracted interest from both the Championship and clubs in League One following Rotherham's relegation last season.

Ipswich had been leading the race for Crooks after initially bidding £400,000 before upping it to £600,000, but Middlesbrough went higher and have now got their man.

Rotherham signed Crooks from Northampton for a reported fee of around £200,000 and have sold him for a deal that could reach seven figures.

It is understood the Cobblers are due a percentage of any profit the Millers made on Crooks.

After the deal was confirmed, Boro boss Neil Warnock said: "I'm delighted to have got him, I've always liked Matthew, for many years.

"He can play in different positions, and he's a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to.