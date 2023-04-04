Jack Sowerby scored his screamer against Crawley in March

Manager Jon Brady and midfielder Jack Sowerby are both in the frame to pick up EFL awards following an excellent March for the Cobblers.

Town overcame an injury crisis to turn their faltering season around last month with four wins, one draw and four clean sheets, catapulting them back into the automatic promotion race. Brady has been nominated for Manager of the Month for the third time this season as a result.

He lost out on the previous two occasions but should be favourite to win this time around. He faces competition from Neil Harris, who led Gillingham to 11 points from six games, Crawley Town’s Scott Lindsey (11 points from 7) and Salford’s Neil Wood (10 points from 5).

Sowerby also enjoyed a fine month, the highlight of which was his sensational volley against Crawley. He started all five games in March and his excellent work at the base of midfield helped Town concede just one goal in that time.