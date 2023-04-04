News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
38 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey

Cobblers duo nominated for monthly awards

Third time this season Brady has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award

By James Heneghan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST
Jack Sowerby scored his screamer against Crawley in MarchJack Sowerby scored his screamer against Crawley in March
Jack Sowerby scored his screamer against Crawley in March

Manager Jon Brady and midfielder Jack Sowerby are both in the frame to pick up EFL awards following an excellent March for the Cobblers.

Town overcame an injury crisis to turn their faltering season around last month with four wins, one draw and four clean sheets, catapulting them back into the automatic promotion race. Brady has been nominated for Manager of the Month for the third time this season as a result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He lost out on the previous two occasions but should be favourite to win this time around. He faces competition from Neil Harris, who led Gillingham to 11 points from six games, Crawley Town’s Scott Lindsey (11 points from 7) and Salford’s Neil Wood (10 points from 5).

Sowerby also enjoyed a fine month, the highlight of which was his sensational volley against Crawley. He started all five games in March and his excellent work at the base of midfield helped Town concede just one goal in that time.

Most Popular

Also nominated for the March Player of the Month award are strikers Callum Hendry (Salford), Charlie Austin (Swindon) and Andy Cook (Bradford).

Jon BradyCobblersEFLCrawley TownSalford