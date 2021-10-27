Cobblers dressing room is 'comfortably' the best McGowan has ever been involved with

Aaron McGowan applauds the away fans at Prenton Park.

Aaron McGowan has described the Cobblers dressing as 'comfortably the best I've ever been involved with' during an interview with EFL.com.

The in-form right-back has played every minute of every league game this season and scored his first goal for the club during last Saturday's win over Mansfield Town.

He also played well against Stevenage in midweek and then produced perhaps his best performance yet at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

McGowan starred at both ends of the pitch, letting nothing past him in defence and also contributing in attack, setting up several chances for his team-mates.

His form was rewarded with a place in the EFL Team of the Week.

“We had a disappointing day at Hartlepool because we felt we should’ve actually won that game," McGowan told the EFL website.

"We came in and had a meeting and the gaffer put the imposition on us to sort things out for ourselves. We had to go away, and it was homework basically on what we can do better to take us forward in the season.

“With the three results that have just happened, it seems like we’ve learned our lesson.”

Speaking about his move from Scotland to Sixfields in the summer, McGowan added: “He (Martin Foyle) made contact with me three or four weeks earlier than I actually signed.

"Nothing really materialised and then they came back a lot more serious and straight away, I told my former club that it was something I wanted to do.

“There was a desire to come back down and play in England. I had a year left on my contract, but I felt my time was up in Scotland and it was time to come back into the EFL. I’ve played in England from such a young age, and it was something I really wanted to do. When Northampton came knocking, I knew it was the right fit for me.

“Even though I’m living away from my family and my fiancé at the minute, we’ve been put in a club house. I’ve been here for such a short time, but I can comfortably say it’s the best dressing room I’ve ever been involved with so if that doesn’t speak volumes, then I don’t know what does.