Cobblers drawn at home to beaten League One play-off finalists in Carabao Cup first round

Cobblers will host last season’s League One play-off finalists Wycombe Wanderers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Wycombe, who lost to Sunderland at Wembley only last month, will visit Sixfields in the week starting August 8th.

The two teams faced each other in the same competition four years ago when Wycombe won 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Adams Park. Their most recent meeting saw Gareth Ainsworth’s men triumph 1-0 in the EFL Trophy later in the same season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carabao Cup