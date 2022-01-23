Cobblers 'doing everything we can' in search for 'cutting edge' up front

Jon Brady.

Cobblers 'are working every hour under the sun' to try and find an attacking spark for their misfiring forward line.

Northampton are the second-lowest scorers in the current top nine in League Two and have managed only one goal across their last three games, which came in the 95th minute.

They had their chances against Sutton United at Gander Green Lane on Saturday but again failed to hit the net, even with an extra man for the final 20 minutes.

Asked about his well-documented search for a goalscorer, Brady said: "I'll tell you what, we are really putting in the effort and hopefully we will be rewarded for that effort.

"We are working every hour under the sun and travelling the width and breadth of the country ourselves to do everything we can to try and find someone that can help us with that cutting edge up top.

"It's an ongoing process and we're trying as hard as we can. I would love to give out some great information right now but I just can't.

"There are irons in the fire but they all have to align and there are so many pieces and so many people involved in the process when you're trying to get the person you're after.