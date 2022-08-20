Cobblers do it again as on-fire Hoskins strikes deep into stoppage-time to snatch dramatic draw against Crewe Alexandra

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins was again on target at Crewe. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Sam Hoskins maintained his incredible start to the season with another brace as Cobblers produced more late drama by scoring deep into stoppage-time to snatch a 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

For all the world it looked as if Crewe would inflict a first defeat of the season on Northampton when they led 2-1 and the clock ticked past the 96th-minute. However, the visitors had one last attack and Hoskins, who can simply do no wrong, scored straight from a corner with virtually the last kick of the game to snatch the most unlikeliest of points to keep his side unbeaten this season.

The first-half could and probably should have finished goalless but a refereeing mistake followed by Courtney Baker-Richardson’s stunning strike gave Crewe the lead before he doubled his lead thanks to a defensive error.

Danny Hylton

Hoskins grabbed an important goal back moments later though but it appeared that would be in vain – until the same man popped up again to nick a point with a sensational 97th-minute goal straight from a corner.

Jon Brady opted for two alterations from midweek as Louis Appéré made way for Danny Hylton up front and Kieron Bowie replaced Ben Fox, whose workload was being managed. Akin Odimayo returned to the bench but new signing Josh Eppiah had not been registered in time to feature.

Sam Hoskins whistled a volley over and Lachlan Brook’s deflected shot was gathered by Lee Burge as the two teams exchanged half chances in a bright opening to the game.

Cobblers were shading possession in a cagey and evenly-matched first-half, but they fell behind to a brilliant if contentious goal on 26 minutes. Baker-Richardson appeared to go through the back of Tyler Magloire to win the ball but no foul was given before he turned and thundered a stunning 25-yard strike into the top corner.

The visitors continued to have more of the ball but their play was too slow and predictable and gave Crewe little to worry about. Their task was then made harder as the hosts doubled their lead on 41 minutes and this time Ali Koiki had to take the blame. He allowed Kelvin Mellor to wriggle into the box before the ball eventually fell to Baker-Richardson to tap home at the back post.

Crucially, though, Cobblers got themselves back into the game before half-time by scoring just 90 seconds later. Good work by Mac Leonard and Bowie down the right saw the latter pull back a low cross and there was that man Hoskins to slot in his sixth of the season.

And it was so nearly 2-2 going into the break when another dangerous move on the right wing culminated in a chance for Mitch Pinnock on the edge of the box, but his effort deflected a whisker wide.

There was another close shave at the start of the second-half when home goalkeeper Arthur Okonkow flew to his left to claw away Magloire’s header before Jon Guthrie couldn’t quite divert Hoskins’ free-kick on target.

Cobblers continued to have all of the ball but they were lacking cutting edge in the final third and subsequently struggled to create chances. Bowie fired high and wide from range and neither Hoskins nor Magloire could force the ball in during a goalmouth scramble.

Crewe managed the game well and it seemed as if the game had drifted away from Cobblers as the six minutes of stoppage-time ticked away, but referee David Webb allowed one last corner – much to the fury of home fans – and it proved decisive with Hoskins’ delivery beating everyone and finding the far corner.

Crewe: Okonkwo, Mellor, Williams, McDonald, Offord ©, Thomas, Agyei, Brook (Leshabela 55), Uwakwe, Ainley (Sass-Davies 79), Baker-Richardson

Subs not used: Richards, Griffiths, Finney, Finney, Tabiner

Cobblers: Burge, Lintott, Magloire, Guthrie ©, Koiki (Haynes 85), McWilliams (Fox 85), Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie, Hylton (Appéré 64)

Subs not used: Maxted, Odimayo, Dyche, Cross

Referee: David Webb

