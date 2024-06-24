The match ball is driven to the centre of the pitch by a remote controlled car ahead of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final between Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium last season. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Cobblers have discovered two of their three opponents for the group stage of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Town have been placed in Southern Section Group F, alongside Notts County and Burton Albion.

The EFL have confirmed the 16 invited sides from Premier League clubs with Category One academies that will join League One and League Two clubs in the 2024/25 competition.

This season’s under-21 sides hail from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and last season’s quarter-finalists, Brighton & Hove Albion.

The draw to decide who joins Northampton, Notts County and Burton will take place live on Sky Sports News on Thursday, June 27th, from 2:30pm. The 16 invited under-21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern regional groups.

Ball Numbers: 1, Arsenal U21; 2, Brighton & Hove Albion U21; 3, Chelsea U21; 4, Crystal Palace U21; 5, Fulham U21; 6, Leicester City U21; 7, Tottenham Hotspur U21; 8, West Ham United U21.

Bristol Street Motors Trophy Group Stage matches will commence in early September, with dates to be confirmed following the EFL’s Fixture Release Day on Wednesday, June 26th.

