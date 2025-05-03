Cobblers denied final day victory as Wigan snatch stoppage time equaliser

Tarique Fosu in action for the Cobblers against Wigan (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers conceded a stoppage-time equaliser as they were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Wigan Athletic on the final day of the 2024/25 League One season.

Tariqe Fosu’s fabulous counter-attacking goal, which owed a lot to the sterling work of Nesta Guinness-Walker, lit up an otherwise tight and relatively low-key first 45 minutes at Sixfields.

Town survived a couple of scares in the second half and looked on course for a final day victory, one that would have seen them finish above Peterborough in the final standings, until Dale Taylor's 96th-minute equaliser.

That meant Northampton wrapped up the campaign in 19th place, five places below where they finished last year but, more importantly, five points above the bottom four.

Now the focus turns to who will stay and who will go ahead of another season in League One, with the retained list expected next week.

After expressing his anger at last week’s performance in defeat against Crawley, Kevin Nolan’s final team sheet of the season included three changes as Max Dyche, Aaron McGowan and Fosu replaced TJ Eyoma, Tyler Magloire and Tyler Roberts.

Cobblers were close to a fifth-minute lead at a relaxed Sixfields when a foul on Ben Perry led to Terry Taylor delivering a devilish free-kick delivery that would have produced an own goal if not for a fine stop from Latics goalkeeper Sam Tickle.

There was certainly a bit more zip about Town’s play compared to their meek surrender at Crawley seven days ago but, despite spending the majority of the opening 20 minutes in the Wigan half, there was not much to trouble Tickle and his defence.

Neither side had anything of significance riding on the fixture and that inevitably made for a good-natured and jovial feel around the place, which wasn’t conducive to the most intense game of football on the pitch, but things were livened up by a brilliant opening goal in the 33rd minute.

It all stemmed from a Wigan corner as Cobblers hacked away and Guinness-Walker broke from his own penalty box before driving forward and spraying a wonderful pass to Fosu. There was still plenty to do but Fosu did it superbly, leaving a defender on the floor after chopping inside before firing sweetly into the bottom corner.

That was enough for Town to edge a tight opening 45 minutes and there were spaces to be exploited early in the second half, with Fosu a livewire and Dara Costelloe close to getting on the end of a couple of crosses.

But Wigan enjoyed their best spell of the game shortly after the hour-mark and Town needed some last-ditch defending to keep their lead intact, Max Dyche twice heading away at important moments and Mitch Pinnock, on his 200th appearance for the club, clearing Jason Kerr’s effort off the line.

Injuries and stoppages hardly aided the flow of the game as both Ben Perry and Taylor limped off with injury and Aaron McGowan and Akin Odimayo, two men who are out of contract in the summer, both received standing ovations when substituted.

Young goalkeeper James Dadge, a product of the club’s academy, was also handed a debut in the closing stages and all the stoppages meant there were a hefty 11 minutes of stoppage-time.

And that was enough time for Wigan to salvage a point when James Carragher's cross took a deflection and presented Taylor with a simple finish from close-range.

Wigan finished the game with 10 men after Will Aimson saw red for a high and reckless challenge on Dadge but that came far too late to have any bearing on the final result.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge (Dadge 84), Odimayo (Mbete 80), Dyche, Guinness-Walker, McGowan © (Magloire 68), Pinnock, Perry (Hondermarck 67), Taylor (Brough 84), McGeehan, Fosu, Costelloe. Subs not used: Eyoma, Wilson

Wigan: Tickle, Aimson, Weir (Mellish 36), Carragher, Darcy (Sze 75), Kerr ©, Adeeko, Smith (McManaman 88), Robinson (Miller 75), Taylor, Asamoah. Subs not used: Watson, Sze, Sibbick, McHugh, Miller

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 7,591

Wigan fans: 895