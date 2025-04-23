TJ Eyoma

Luke Mbete and TJ Eyoma both missed Easter Monday’s win over Shrewsbury with knocks.

Mbete came off at half-time during Good Friday’s 2-1 defeat against Charlton but manager Kevin Nolan explained in his post-match interview that it was only precautionary and he had been hopeful that the Manchester City loanee would be available for Shrewsbury’s visit.

Eyoma, meanwhile, played the full 90 minutes at the Valley and there was no obvious sign of an injury, however neither he nor Mbete were in the matchday squad, replaced by Tyler Magloire and Nesta Guinness-Walker, as Cobblers beat Shrewsbury 4-1 to secure their League One status.

"They both just went down with a couple of knocks and we didn't want to risk them and make it worse,” said Nolan. “We're taking it day by day with both TJ and Luke but they are just injuries that are more knocks than anything else. It was a quick turnaround so they weren't quite able to make it but we'll see how they go this week.”

Nolan plans to give his squad a couple of days off this week before they return to training ahead of Saturday’s game at Crawley Town, who must win to have any hope of staying up going into the final day of the season.