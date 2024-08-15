Luke Mbete

Defenders Jordan Willis and Luke Mbete should both be in contention for Saturday’s first home League One game of the season.

Willis was not in the squad for Town’s League Cup defeat to Wycombe in midweek while Mbete, who only joined the club on Monday, limped off in the closing stages, meaning Cobblers had to finish the game with 10 men. Meanwhile, Tom Eaves, Jack Sowerby and Patrick Brough all remain sidelined.

Manager Jon Brady said: "I thought Luke was a real positive and he played well. He's had a good workout with Man City in pre-season but altogether he's only had 90 minutes so for him to play 70 odd minutes was really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But we had to go down to 10 men for the last few minutes because he was feeling a bit tight and we didn't want to take any risks with him. The main priority was to make sure he's fit and well.

"We had to look after Jordan so he wasn’t involved. Apart from Tom (Eaves), Jack (Sowerby) and (Patrick) Broughy, we have a clean bill of health."