Cobblers defensive pair expected to be fit but trio remain sidelined
Willis was not in the squad for Town’s League Cup defeat to Wycombe in midweek while Mbete, who only joined the club on Monday, limped off in the closing stages, meaning Cobblers had to finish the game with 10 men. Meanwhile, Tom Eaves, Jack Sowerby and Patrick Brough all remain sidelined.
Manager Jon Brady said: "I thought Luke was a real positive and he played well. He's had a good workout with Man City in pre-season but altogether he's only had 90 minutes so for him to play 70 odd minutes was really good.
"But we had to go down to 10 men for the last few minutes because he was feeling a bit tight and we didn't want to take any risks with him. The main priority was to make sure he's fit and well.
"We had to look after Jordan so he wasn’t involved. Apart from Tom (Eaves), Jack (Sowerby) and (Patrick) Broughy, we have a clean bill of health."
