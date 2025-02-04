Cobblers defensive duo ruled out of Mansfield Town trip

TJ Eyoma and Aaron McGowan will both miss Friday night’s League One game against Mansfield Town.

McGowan was replaced by Max Dyche in the first half of Saturday’s win over Huddersfield Town due to tightness in his groin before Eyoma made way for Jack Baldwin late on with a hamstring complaint.

"Both have had scans and they won’t be available for Friday but I don’t know how long they will be beyond that,” said Kevin Nolan. “I’m hoping they will be back sooner rather than later. I don’t expect to have anyone else back on Friday.”