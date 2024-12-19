Cobblers defenders sign extended contracts
Both players joined the club as free agents earlier this season, initially on short-term deals until the January transfer window.
Guinness-Walker has signed an 18-month contract at Sixfields, while Eyoma has extended his deal to the end of the season.
"I am pleased to have sorted the new contract out," said Guinness-Walker.
"I have really enjoyed my time at the club so far and hopefully I have been able to make an impact and help the team.
"I have been made to feel very welcome and I feel at home here and for me it was a straight forward decision to agree to extend my stay."
Eyoma added: "I am really pleased to have signed my new contract.
"This is a good club to be at and we are confident and focussed on working hard to climb the table as soon as we can.
"I was always keen to stay for longer, I feel at home here and am enjoying my football. I am enjoying being a Cobbler and am pleased this will continue."
