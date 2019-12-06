Cobblers defender Wharton scoops monthly award

Cobblers defender Scott Wharton has won the PFA Bristol Street Motors Player of the Month Award for November.

The 22-year-old centre-back, currently on loan at the Cobblers from Blackburn, won with 24 per cent of the vote to narrowly pip Colchester’s Tom Eastman, who finished in second place with 22 per cent.

Wharton played every minute of every game for the Cobblers in November and was not only in excellent form at the back but also chipped in with important goals.

He scored twice in the 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra, including a brilliant volley, and then netted again against Grimsby Town the following week.