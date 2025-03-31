Cobblers defender set to miss the rest of the season as Nolan gives Dara Costelloe update

Jordan Willis

Cobblers defender Jordan Willis is set to miss the rest of the season with what is thought to be a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old has not started a game since Cobblers were beaten 2-1 by Barnsley on February 25th.

"The squad is looking good but unfortunately we’re going to lose Jordan for a number of weeks,” said Nolan. “His season might be done. We’ll monitor it every week. Ali Koiki is in a similar situation but everybody else is fit and available and it’ll be down to me to decide who gets into the squad.”

Dara Costelloe is also unlikely to feature against Rotherham on Tuesday after he had to withdraw from Saturday’s game at Cambridge United.

"Dara has improved but he’s probably not going to be ready for Tuesday,” Nolan added. “It’s likely to be too early for him but it’s day by day and it could change. He felt it come on in the middle of the night so it didn’t happen in a session or anything like that.

"It’s a strange one and he might wake up tomorrow feeling fine and we’d be able to play him, which be fantastic, but we’re not going to risk him if he’s feeling anything. You have to feel 100 per cent to go out onto the pitch – that’s something I’ve always stuck by.”