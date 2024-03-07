Jordan Willis

Cobblers defender Jordan Willis will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks due to a calf injury.

The 29-year-old was substituted at half-time during the 1-1 draw with Charlton on Saturday and did not make the squad for Tuesday’s defeat at Peterborough United.

Jack Sowerby made his first start of 2024 at London Road but neither he nor Shaun McWilliams lasted more than 45 minutes, while Sam Hoskins, also back in the team after injury, was withdrawn in the second half.

"Jordan might miss out for a couple of weeks,” said Jon Brady. “We aren’t going to rush it. He has a slight injury on his calf so we’ll see how that goes.