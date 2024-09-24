Cobblers defender played through a broken leg against Huddersfield Town
The 28-year-old had only recently returned from injury but now faces another extended period on the sidelines. He sustained the injury in the closing stages of Saturday’s win over Huddersfield Town but somehow played on until full-time with manager Jon Brady having used up his three substitution windows.
"Patrick broke his leg at the weekend,” confirmed Brady. “He carried on and he stayed out there but he will now be checked by the specialist and he’ll be out for the long-term.
"It’s the mark of the man. He’s all in for the team and he’s an incredible character but it puts the dampener on the result when something like that because he’s a player who is so committed to the group.
"You don’t know in the moment and we wanted him to come off but he stayed out there and hobbled around and it’s just gutting for us all. We wish him all the best.”
