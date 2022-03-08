Cobblers defender nominated for League Two award

Cobblers defender Fraser Horsfall has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two February Player of the Month award.

The 25-year-old centre-back was a mainstay in a defence that conceded just two goals in seven games across the month.

Captain for most of the season, Horsfall also starred at set pieces, scoring important goals against Newport and Colchester.

Fraser Horsfall (centre).

Horsfall faces competition from the following:

Jevani Brown (Exeter City) – Three goals and two assists in five games for the creative striker who is always looking to see what might be possible. A sumptuous strike at Swindon and a delightfully clipped assist at Bradford showcased his vision to perfection.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Oldham Athletic) - Pivotal to Oldham’s recent revival, the 24-year-old was moved forward from midfield and responded by scoring five goals in as many games. He added close-range poacher’s instincts to his innate ability to time his runs into the box.