Cobblers defender Nolan sent out on loan to boost his fitness

Cobblers defender Ryan Nolan has joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan.

The 23-year-old centre-back signed for Northampton as a free agent last month but has been short of match action due to an ACL injury suffered whilst with Getafe in Spain in 2020.

He will spend the next few weeks with the National League North side in a bid to gain some match sharpness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Nolan.

"We very much see Ryan as one for the future," said manager Jon Brady.

"As we said when we signed him, he needs a regular run of games under his belt and this loan will be perfect for him.

"This will be ideal for Ryan to get some football and build his match minutes as we look to the future with him.