Cobblers defender named in EFL League Two team of the season

Cobblers defender Jon Guthrie has been named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season.

The 29-year-old, who joined the club last summer, has enjoyed an outstanding campaign at both ends of the pitch. He has been a regular in the division’s best defence, making 46 appearances and helping to keep 21 clean sheets, whilst also carrying a threat at the other end.

He’s netted eight league goals, including two in his last three, the same tally as centre-back partner Fraser Horsfall. Only Sam Hoskins has more goals for the club this season.

Guthrie partners ex-Town defender Jordan Turnbull in a back three in the Team of the Season, with Forest Green boss Rob Edwards named League Two Manager of the Season.

Full team: Wollacott, Guthrie, Clarke, Turnbull, Wilson, Dieng, Azaz, Cadden, McKirdy, Telford, Stevens. Manager: Rob Edwards.