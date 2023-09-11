Cobblers defender Max Dyche heads out for short loan spell with non-league club Aldershot
Cobblers defender Max Dyche has joined National League side Aldershot Town on a month's loan.
The 20-year-old academy product signed a new contract with Northampton in the summer but is yet to start a league game this season. His only starts have come in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy, and manager Jon Brady believes a loan spell will be beneficial for his development.
"We feel Max will benefit from a run of regular games," he said. "When he signed his new contract in the summer, it was always in our minds to look at a loan spell for him.
"He did well for us and helped us get over the line last season and now it is about playing regular first-team football and building his experience to aid his development. We wish Max every success during this loan spell."
Aldershot are currently 15th in the National League.