Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cobblers defender Max Dyche has joined National League side Aldershot Town on a month's loan.

The 20-year-old academy product signed a new contract with Northampton in the summer but is yet to start a league game this season. His only starts have come in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy, and manager Jon Brady believes a loan spell will be beneficial for his development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We feel Max will benefit from a run of regular games," he said. "When he signed his new contract in the summer, it was always in our minds to look at a loan spell for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Dyche

"He did well for us and helped us get over the line last season and now it is about playing regular first-team football and building his experience to aid his development. We wish Max every success during this loan spell."