Cobblers defender Max Dyche heads out for short loan spell with non-league club Aldershot

‘Now it is about playing regular first-team football and building his experience.’
By James Heneghan
Published 11th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Cobblers defender Max Dyche has joined National League side Aldershot Town on a month's loan.

The 20-year-old academy product signed a new contract with Northampton in the summer but is yet to start a league game this season. His only starts have come in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy, and manager Jon Brady believes a loan spell will be beneficial for his development.

"We feel Max will benefit from a run of regular games," he said. "When he signed his new contract in the summer, it was always in our minds to look at a loan spell for him.

"He did well for us and helped us get over the line last season and now it is about playing regular first-team football and building his experience to aid his development. We wish Max every success during this loan spell."

Aldershot are currently 15th in the National League.

