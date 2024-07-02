Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers defender Manny Monthé has left the club and joined Oldham Athletic.

The 29-year-old, who signed for Town last summer, has moved to the National League side on a free transfer after making 15 starts and 23 substitute appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.

"Manny departs with our thanks and best wishes," said manager Jon Brady. "It is a good move for all parties and it gives him the chance to move closer to home and to perhaps play first-team football more regularly as his opportunities may have been restricted here moving forwards as our squad evolves.

