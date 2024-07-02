Cobblers defender leaves club and joins Oldham Athletic
The 29-year-old, who signed for Town last summer, has moved to the National League side on a free transfer after making 15 starts and 23 substitute appearances during the 2023/24 campaign.
"Manny departs with our thanks and best wishes," said manager Jon Brady. "It is a good move for all parties and it gives him the chance to move closer to home and to perhaps play first-team football more regularly as his opportunities may have been restricted here moving forwards as our squad evolves.
"I know he enjoyed his time here, we enjoyed having Manny with us and we wish him every success with his future career. He is a good character who did a good job for us and we wish him well."
