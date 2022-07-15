Cobblers defender Koiki linked with move to Derby County

Cobblers defender Ali Koiki has been linked with a move to Derby County.

The Rams finally emerged from administration earlier this month when David Clowes completed his takeover of the crisis-hit club and since then they have wasted no time in putting together a squad for their League One campaign with 10 new players already brought in.

And it appears they are far from done with Koiki seemingly next on their list. The 22-year-old attacking left-back attracted interest from Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday back in January but Northampton triggered an extension clause in his contract to keep him at Sixfields until 2023.

Ali Koiki

Ryan Haynes has been brought in this summer to provide competition on the left side of the pitch – either at full-back or wing-back – and the club had anticipated he would battle with Koiki this season, not replace him, however that resolve could be tested by the rejuvenated Rams.

Respected journalist Peter O’Rourke, formerly of Sky Sports, has reported that Derby are ‘lining up’ a move for Koiki. The defender has featured in every pre-season friendly so far but went off injured against West Brom on Wednesday.