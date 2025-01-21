Cobblers defender Harvey Lintott leaves club in loan deal

Harvey Lintott

Cobblers defender Harvey Lintott has been allowed to leave the club on loan for the rest of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full-back, who turns 22 next month, has joined League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers. He’s made over 50 appearances in his two and a half years at Northampton but has struggled for regular game-time since a hip operation in the summer.

“I was really impressed with what the manager had to say and his ideas during our discussions regarding the project here," said Lintott. “I’m very much looking forward to getting going at Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew a little bit about the League of Ireland and Sligo Rovers before I came over so I know what to expect here. There’s a history here with a passionate fan base and I hope to be able to help the club push on. I’m looking to play as many games as I can while I’m here and help the club achieve as much as it can.

“I think European football has to be the target and we’ll be doing all we can as a group to achieve this. I’m here with an open mind and I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do. It’s a huge opportunity for me and I’m fully focused on working hard and bringing everything I can to the role.”

Manager John Russell said: “Right-back was a priority for us in this window and I feel we’ve brought in a player with real quality in Harvey. He’s played in League One and League Two and already has a lot of experience for a player so young.

“We are really impressed with his attributes which will further add to what we have here. He is strong, powerful and impressive in one v ones. He’s fond of breaking forward too and playing his part in attacks which suits our game here.”