Cobblers debutant reminds Nolan of Nottingham Forest midfielder

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan was pleased with the performances of debutants Dara Costelloe and Ben Perry after both men started against Wrexham on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Perry, 20, was handed his first senior start of any kind in the middle of the park while 22-year-old Burnley loanee Costelloe made his first appearance since playing for Accrington Stanley before Christmas.

Nolan said: "I'm delighted for Ben and Dara and I thought they both did well. They are two lads who haven't been playing but managed to get themselves really good minutes and that was really positive and I thought Max Dyche was really good again.

"Ben's a great kid. Warren Joyce looks after the young lads at Forest and he got the under-18s to the final a couple of years ago and you can see Ben's a confident lad and he's got real good attributes.

"He really reminds me of a young Ryan Yates. I worked with Ryan at Notts County and Ben's a pleasure to work with and I hope he'll continue to get really good minutes and compete and hopefully he goes back to Forest a better player.

"With Dara, hats off to Burnley because they gave him to us despite not playing much football in the last few weeks. To play 90 minutes is a credit to him and the staff at Burnley. I'm delighted with him and I think he's going to be a real success in his time here and he should be another one who goes back to his parent club in a better place.”

Costelloe was given the nod to start on Saturday after an injury to Tom Eaves, with Nolan adding: "The problem was that we only realised late about Eavesy and it was a late call on Dara, as it was on Ben, but we're going to be OK with them. I was really impressed with a lot of what Dara did and once we've done a bit of work with him, he'll be a good addition to the squad.”