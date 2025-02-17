Cobblers debutant reminds Nolan of Nottingham Forest midfielder
Nottingham Forest midfielder Perry, 20, was handed his first senior start of any kind in the middle of the park while 22-year-old Burnley loanee Costelloe made his first appearance since playing for Accrington Stanley before Christmas.
Nolan said: "I'm delighted for Ben and Dara and I thought they both did well. They are two lads who haven't been playing but managed to get themselves really good minutes and that was really positive and I thought Max Dyche was really good again.
"Ben's a great kid. Warren Joyce looks after the young lads at Forest and he got the under-18s to the final a couple of years ago and you can see Ben's a confident lad and he's got real good attributes.
"He really reminds me of a young Ryan Yates. I worked with Ryan at Notts County and Ben's a pleasure to work with and I hope he'll continue to get really good minutes and compete and hopefully he goes back to Forest a better player.
"With Dara, hats off to Burnley because they gave him to us despite not playing much football in the last few weeks. To play 90 minutes is a credit to him and the staff at Burnley. I'm delighted with him and I think he's going to be a real success in his time here and he should be another one who goes back to his parent club in a better place.”
Costelloe was given the nod to start on Saturday after an injury to Tom Eaves, with Nolan adding: "The problem was that we only realised late about Eavesy and it was a late call on Dara, as it was on Ben, but we're going to be OK with them. I was really impressed with a lot of what Dara did and once we've done a bit of work with him, he'll be a good addition to the squad.”
