Cobblers debut 'felt like a video game' for teenager Jamari Hart

​Jamari Hart said it ‘felt like a video game’ when walking out for his Cobblers debut in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie against Chelsea Under-21s.

​The 17-year-old forward was given the nod to lead the line alongside Tyreece Simpson, and he got through the full 90 minutes as Town drew 2-2 in an entertaining contest.

"It was crazy," said Hart. "I felt so nervous before the game but the coaches and the gaffer were all helping me.

"The players were really good with me and I'm just so thankful for the opportunity. As I was walking out of the tunnel, it almost felt like a video game.

"It was crazy with all of the fans shouting, it didn't feel real, but I'm so happy to have been given the chance to play.

"I was pleased with how I played. I didn't think I was amazing but I wasn't terrible. I managed to get a few touches and played the whole game."

The Kettering-born teenager admitted it came as a bit of a shock when he was told he would be starting.

"I only knew I was starting when I came into the ground about an hour and a half before kick-off," he added. "I was pretty shocked!

"I didn't know what to think when I found out, my heart was racing, but it was an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to my coaches, Sammo (Ian Sampson) and Shane (Goddard), and the gaffer for giving me an opportunity.

"The players were constantly talking to me on the pitch, telling me when to sit in and when to press and they were helping me throughout.

"If I was a bit unsure or a bit lost, they guided me through it, and it just makes me want to work even harder to get more opportunities."

Hart has been with the Cobblers as long as he can remember, and he now hopes he can emulate the likes of Shaun McWilliams, Max Dyche and Peter Abimbola.

He continued: "I became a big Cobblers fan when I joined the academy. I started in the development squad and then a couple of years later I moved up to the shadow squad and a couple of years after that I was with the U12s.

"Since then I've been with the academy and I've always followed the club. I want to follow Max and Peter.